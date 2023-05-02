Here are the favorites to win the 2023 Kentucky Derby originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It's Triple Crown season.

The 149th Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday at Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville. The Kentucky Derby is the first of three major annual horse races, followed by the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes.

The last time a horse won all three events in the same year was in 2018 when Justify became just the 13th Triple Crown winner. But 20 horses will be hoping to take the first step toward joining that exclusive group this weekend.

Before post time at Churchill Downs, here's a look at the horses with the best odds to be crowned champion.

What are the Kentucky Derby 2023 morning line odds?

Forte leads the field in morning line odds at 3-1 to win the Kentucky Derby. Tapit Trice has the second-best odds at 5-1, followed by Derma Sotogake and Practical Move both at 10-1.

Four horses -- Continuar, Raise Cain, Reincarnate and Sun Thunder -- are tied for the longest odds at 50-1.

Here's a full look at the morning line odds:

Forte, 3-1

Tapit Trice, 5-1

Derma Sotogake, 10-1

Practical Move, 10-1

Kingsbarns, 12-1

Two Phil's, 12-1

Angel of Empire, 8-1

Jace's Road, 15-1

Mage, 15-1

Verifying, 15-1

Confidence Game, 20-1

Skinner, 20-1

Disarm, 30-1

Hit Show, 30-1

Lord Miles, 30-1

Rocket Can, 30-1

Continuar, 50-1

Raise Cain, 50-1

Reincarnate, 50-1

Sun Thunder, 50-1

What are the Kentucky Derby 2023 post positions?

Here's a look at the post position each horse will start from:

Hit Show Verifying Two Phil’s Confidence Game Tapit Trice Kingsbarns Reincarnate Mage Skinner Practical Move Disarm Jace’s Road Sun Thunder Angel of Empire Forte Raise Cain Derma Sotogake Rocket Can Lord Miles Continuar

Who won the 2022 Kentucky Derby?

Last year's Kentucky Derby saw a stunning result as Rich Strike came out of nowhere to win the race. After entering with 80-1 odds, Rich Strike pulled off the second-biggest upset in the event's history.