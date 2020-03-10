Judson Richards Joins Sports Wrap OT

With a great couple of weeks ahead for San Diego sports fans, Judson Richards joined Sports Wrap OT to discuss what's ahead for the Padres and Aztecs.

Is there any hope we can hold onto from the Padres strong start to Spring Training games? No, not according to Judson, who explained why, and gave the player he's most anxious to see play in 2020.

But first things first, the Aztecs will be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament and can cement themselves as the best team in program history. And perhaps one of the greatest stories this town has seen, if they make it to the Final Four.

"It would be arguably the greatest accomplishment in San Diego sports, and certainly with San Diego State," Judson said.

He also talked about a major life change ahead - he's becoming a Dad! What athlete would he take parenting cues from? Judson gave his answer.

