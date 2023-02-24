How to Watch the 2023 Los Angeles HSBC World Rugby Sevens

The world’s marquee rugby sevens tournament is back on the red carpet. And it kicks off in Los Angeles.

After the 2022 HSBC World Rugby Sevens season finale was held in L.A. last August, the stage is now set for a mid-season battle among 16 teams.

New Zealand topped Fiji in last year’s Los Angeles final, and both teams remain in the mix to win it all this time around. However, teams like Samoa, France and USA are proving to be hefty underdogs through the first five tournaments of the 2022-23 campaign.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming 2023 Los Angeles Sevens:

When is the 2023 Los Angeles Sevens?

The two-day tournament begins on Feb. 25 and ends on Feb. 26. Great Britain and Argentina will kick off the action at 9:15 a.m. PT, while the final the following day has a kick-off time slated for 5:28 p.m. PT.

Where is the 2023 Los Angeles Sevens?

Dignity Health Sports Park, home of the LA Galaxy, is returning as the host venue for 2023.

What is Team USA’s schedule for the 2023 Los Angeles Sevens?

Team USA has three pool stage games on Feb. 25 (all times in PT):

vs. Samoa at 9:59 a.m.

vs. New Zealand at 1:34 p.m.

vs. Chile at 4:08 p.m.

If they place either first or second in the group, they will advance to the knockout stage games on Feb. 26. If they place third or fourth, they’ll instead compete in a placement match to determine how many points they’ll leave the tournament with.

How to watch the 2023 Los Angeles Sevens

Los Angeles Sevens games this weekend will stream live on Peacock. You can watch all the action right here, beginning at 9:15 a.m. PT on Saturday.

What are the pools for the 2023 Los Angeles Sevens?

The four pools for the tournament were unveiled on Jan. 30. Here’s how the 16 teams were grouped: