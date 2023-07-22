How to watch Sunday's Padres vs. Tigers game

Padres fans can enjoy some baseball with their breakfast on Sunday.

The Padres are currently in Detroit for a three-game set against the Tigers. San Diego won the opener 5-4 on Friday and Game 2 takes place Saturday afternoon.

The series finale between the two clubs is scheduled for early Sunday morning Pacific Time and it will be featured on an exclusive broadcast.

Here's how to watch Sunday's Padres-Tigers game:

What time do the Padres and Tigers play on Sunday?

First pitch at Comerica Park is set for 9:05 a.m. PT.

What TV channel is the Padres vs. Tigers game on?

The Padres-Tigers game will be shown exclusively on Peacock's MLB Sunday Leadoff broadcast.

How can I stream the Padres vs. Tigers game live?

Fans can stream the game live on the Peacock app and Peacock.com. A premium subscription is required to watch.

What devices can I watch Peacock on?

What is the MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule?

Here's a look at the upcoming MLB Sunday Leadoff broadcasts: