How to Watch Brittney Griner's WNBA Return in Mercury-Sparks Season Opener

The WNBA is back in action on Friday, and all eyes will be on one of the league’s top players as she makes her long-awaited return to the court.

Brittney Griner missed the entire WNBA season last year after being detained at a Russian airport in February 2022. After nearly 10 months, she returned to the U.S. last December as part of a prisoner swap, but she still had to wait a bit longer before getting back to basketball.

A preseason matchup on May 12 marked Griner’s first game in 572 days dating back to Game 4 of the 2021 WNBA Finals. Now, the seven-time All-Star will make her official return on the opening night of the new season.

Here is how to tune in for Griner’s 2023 debut:

When will Brittney Griner make her WNBA return?

Griner and the Phoenix Mercury will start the 2023 WNBA season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, May 19. The game will tip-off at Crypto.com Arena in L.A. at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

How to watch Mercury-Sparks game

Friday’s Mercury-Sparks game will be nationally televised on ESPN.

How to stream Mercury-Sparks game

The game will be streamed on Watch ESPN.

When is the Mercury’s home opener?

Griner will have a chance to play in front of her home fans when the Mercury face the Chicago Sky in Phoenix on Sunday, May 21.

What was the Phoenix Mercury’s record in 2022?

Led by Diana Taurasi and Skylar Diggins-Smith, the Mercury eked into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed with a 15-21 record. The team lost to the eventual champion Las Vegas Aces in the first round.

What was the Los Angeles Sparks’ record in 2022?

The Sparks are looking to turn things around after finishing with the second-worst record in the WNBA last season at 13-23. The team made a switch at head coach this offseason, bringing in former Connecticut Sun coach Curt Miller to take over for Derek Fisher.

Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner addressed the media on Thursday.