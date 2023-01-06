Hornets Drop 51 First-Quarter Points on the Bucks to Tie NBA Record

The Charlotte Hornets are putting up a franchise night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Charlotte entered Friday's road game off in desperate need of a change of scenery, having lost three straight games at home in the Spectrum Center. Fiserv Stadium in Milwaukee certainly provided that as the Hornets hung 51 points on the Bucks...in the first quarter.

The Hornets dropped 51 POINTS in the first quarter in Milwaukee



That ties the NBA record for the most points in a quarter by a team in NBA history.





This ties the NBA record for the most points scored in a first quarter. The Golden State Warriors also dropped 51 points in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets back in 2019.

The record for most points scored in any quarter belongs to the Buffalo Braves, who posted a 58-point fourth quarter on the Boston Celtics back in 1972.

While the Bucks outscored the Hornets 33-32 in the second quarter, Charlotte still finished the half with 84 points, another franchise record. Hornets guard Terry Rozier led all scorers at the half with 25, followed by teammate LaMelo Ball, who chipped in 19 points in as many minutes on the court.

The Hornets have scored a franchise-record 84 points in the first half



They have ZERO turnovers.





The Bucks are without three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, who continues to be sidelined with a knee injury. The 31-year-old has battled injuries over the past two years and has only appeared in seven games this season for Milwaukee.

The offensive clinic couldn't have come at a better time for the Hornets. After stringing together a surprisingly strong season last year -- even earning a spot in the NBA play-in tournament -- Charlotte has struggled to find its footing this season, in large part due to the loss of Miles Bridges. The team allowed Bridges' qualifying offer to expire back in October following a domestic violence charge.

Charlotte currently has a 10-29 record, worst in the Eastern Conference. That isn't stopping them from routing the second-best team in the NBA on their home court tonight.