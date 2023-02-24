Here is Team USA's Squad for 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

Team USA's squad is set for their homecoming tournament this Saturday and Sunday.

The next tournament of the 2022-23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens season is coming to Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 25 and 26, and Team USA has its sights set on claiming as many points as possible at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Here are the 13 players head coach Mike Friday will have available:

Aaron Cummings, forward

David Still, forward/wing

Joe Schroeder, forward

Kevon Williams (captain), halfback/wing

Naima Fuala'au, halfback

Malacchi Esdale, center/wing

Steve Tomasin, utility

Faitala Talapusi, halfback

Perry Baker, wing/center

Marcus Tupuola, halfback/center

Gavan D'Amore, forward

Adam Channel, forward

Maka Unufe, wing

Tomasin is the key man for the Eagles in terms of putting up points on the board, as his 111 points scored this season ranks fifth among all players.

Baker, of course, is a two-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year (2017, 2018) and though he's now 36 years old, his pace is still a threat down the flanks. He has 16 tries this season, tied for eighth.

Esdale is emerging as another pivotal player for the Eagles. He's one of two tied with Baker with 16 tries this season, and both are responsible for 80 points scored (T-16th).

USA is in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and Chile. It won't be easy to finish either first or second in the group after the three games played round-robin style, but the home factor could provide the boost the squad will need to advance to the knockout stages on Sunday.