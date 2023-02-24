Rugby

Here is Team USA's Squad for 2023 HSBC Los Angeles Sevens

The hometown team is hoping for a strong showing amid hopes of automatic qualification for the 2024 Paris Games

By Sanjesh Singh

Perry Baker
Team USA's squad is set for their homecoming tournament this Saturday and Sunday.

The next tournament of the 2022-23 HSBC World Rugby Sevens season is coming to Los Angeles, Calif., on Feb. 25 and 26, and Team USA has its sights set on claiming as many points as possible at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Here are the 13 players head coach Mike Friday will have available:

  • Aaron Cummings, forward
  • David Still, forward/wing
  • Joe Schroeder, forward
  • Kevon Williams (captain), halfback/wing
  • Naima Fuala'au, halfback
  • Malacchi Esdale, center/wing
  • Steve Tomasin, utility
  • Faitala Talapusi, halfback
  • Perry Baker, wing/center
  • Marcus Tupuola, halfback/center
  • Gavan D'Amore, forward
  • Adam Channel, forward
  • Maka Unufe, wing
Tomasin is the key man for the Eagles in terms of putting up points on the board, as his 111 points scored this season ranks fifth among all players.

Baker, of course, is a two-time World Rugby Sevens Player of the Year (2017, 2018) and though he's now 36 years old, his pace is still a threat down the flanks. He has 16 tries this season, tied for eighth.

Esdale is emerging as another pivotal player for the Eagles. He's one of two tied with Baker with 16 tries this season, and both are responsible for 80 points scored (T-16th).

USA is in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Samoa and Chile. It won't be easy to finish either first or second in the group after the three games played round-robin style, but the home factor could provide the boost the squad will need to advance to the knockout stages on Sunday.

