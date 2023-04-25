NBA Playoffs

Hawks Cause Janet Jackson Concert Postponement With Win Over Celtics

The Hawks forced a Game 6, which takes place the same night that a Janet Jackson concert was scheduled for in Atlanta's home arena

By Eric Mullin

There may have been some Janet Jackson fans who had the same reaction to Trae Young's game-winner as Celtics fans did.

The Hawks looked headed for elimination on Tuesday night before Young miraculously rescued their season. The two-time All-Star scored Atlanta's final 14 points, capped by a deep go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds, to stun the Celtics in Game 5 at TD Garden.

With the first-round series surprisingly shifting back to Atlanta, State Farm Arena needed to make a last-minute schedule change.

That's because the "Janet Jackson: Together Again" tour was slated to roll through the Atlanta venue on Wednesday and Thursday night, the latter of which is the same date as Celtics-Hawks Game 6.

So fans with tickets to Thursday night's concert now have to wait a couple of extra days to see Jackson perform, as Game 6 will be played as scheduled. Jackson's second show will now take place on Friday night, State Farm Arena announced.

The start time of Celtics-Hawks Game 6 is still TBD.

