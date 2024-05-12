Dominant Darvish, All-Star homers give San Diego Padres series win over Dodgers

On Saturday night the Dodgers scored all the runs they'd need in the 1st inning of a win against the Padres. On Sunday afternoon the Friars returned the favor.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth hit back-to-back bombs and Yu Darvish took it from there, spinning his latest gem in a 4-0 win in front of 43,881 fans at Petco Park. The win gives the Padres a second straight series win over the Dodgers and their 4th straight series win overall.

Walker Buehler got the start for LA. It was his second outing since returning from a second Tommy John surgery. San Diego did not give him a chance to get comfortable. Tatis Jr. detonated a solo home run 442 feet to centerfield, his 4th career HR against the Dodgers right-hander, to make it 1-0 Padres. Cronenworth followed with a solo shot of his own over the same piece of the wall, but this one caused a bit of confusion.

The ball cleared the fence but hit something solid and bounced right back onto the field. The umpires weren't sure what happened so as Jake was rounding the bases the Dodgers got the ball back to the infield and tagged him out. A video review confirmed it was indeed his 7th homer of the year and a 2-0 San Diego lead.

That's a home run, confirmed. pic.twitter.com/7pup7t03lx — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 12, 2024

With an early advantage, Darvish went to work and was tremendous. He took a perfect game into the 5th inning before walking Andy Pages and giving up a single to Kike Hernandez. He got Miguel Rojas to line out to centerfield to end the inning, then tossed two more scoreless frames. Darvish finished with seven strikeouts and is working on a streak of 19.0 straight scoreless innings.

The Padres got another run in the 4th inning on an RBI groundout by Luis Arraez and added another on a sight for sore eyes. Xander Bogaerts, who has been struggling like he never has, unloaded on a solo home run to left field. It was his first home run since April 21st and only his 4th extra-base hit in the month of May.

Wandy Peralta handled a scoreless 8th and, not wanting to take any chances, manager Mike Shildt brought in closer Robert Suarez in a non-save situation to handle the 9th. The closer and his 100-MPH heat worked around an error by Bogaerts to complete the shutout and a wildly successful weekend for the Padres both on the field and at the box office. 133,970 fans were in the stands, a new record for a 3-game series at Petco Park.

San Diego continues its homestand with the start of a 3-game set against the Rockies on Monday night. Randy Vasquez gets the start against Dakota Hudson.

