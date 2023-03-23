Gonzaga's Julian Strawther Hits Game-Winner From Logo Vs. UCLA

It takes producing elite moments to be one of the last eight teams in the NCAA Tournament.

No. 3 Gonzaga did just that in Thursday's 79-76 win vs. No. 2 UCLA in the Sweet 16 to advance to the Elite Eight.

With just about 10 seconds to go and the Bulldogs trailing 76-75, Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther took a pass from Hunter Sallis and leaned into a deep 3-pointer with his feet barely on the logo.

STRAWTHER FROM WAY DEEP



GONZAGA HAS THE LEAD 😱#MarchMadness @ZagMBB pic.twitter.com/jBYf4gpn4q — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 24, 2023

The bucket gave Gonzaga a 78-76 lead, but the Bruins still had time to respond. However, Tyger Campbell lost the ball to Malachi Smith, and Strawther eventually was fouled and sent to the free throw line.

He missed the first, but the second went in to make it a 79-76 cushion. Campbell's final attempt that would've tied the game missed.

Gonzaga is now headed to the Elite Eight to face No. 4 UConn on Saturday. Tip off is slated for 8:49 p.m. ET.