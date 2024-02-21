Former Padre Eric Hosmer retires after 13-year MLB career

Eric Hosmer, a 4 time Gold Glove winner, announced his retirement from Major League Baseball Wednesday on social media.

"You have to be 110% committed and doing what is necessary both physically and mentally to play at the major league level and I reached a point where I wasn't there anymore," Hosmer said. "I'm very satisfied with my career. I feel like I accomplished a lot, was around a lot of great people and have a lot of good stories to tell."

Excited to take on this new challenge, MoonBall Media, and our first project, The Diggin’ Deep Podcast. The playing days are unfortunately over but I’m committed to giving back to the baseball community that helped shaped my life. Episode 1 live now. https://t.co/EjfJjgb5aJ pic.twitter.com/PlcX5h4fXc — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) February 21, 2024

The 34-year old Hosmer played for the Kansas City Royals, San Diego Padres, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

Hosmer was released in May of 2023 by the Cubs after hitting .234 with 2 home runs and 14 RBI.

After winning a World Series and achieving great success in Kansas City, Hosmer signed an 8 year $144 million free agent contract with the Padres in 2018.

The Padres hoped Hosmer would provide the veteran leadership needed to bring San Diego its first World Series. That never happened, and neither Hosmer nor the Padres got the benefits either intended from the free agent signing. San Diego eventually traded Hosmer to Boston in 2022, agreeing to pay a large portion of his remaining salary in the trade. The Padres still owe Hosmer $26 million dollars through the 2025 season.

In 13 seasons, Hosmer had a career .276 batting average with 198 home runs and 893 RBIs.