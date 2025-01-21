Fires prompt move of Genesis Invitational PGA event, possibly to Torrey Pines

More than 150 pro golfers will compete for $9.3 million in prize money at the 2025 Farmers Insurance Open this week at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

The PGA tournament tees off Wednesday and finishes Saturday at the iconic La Jolla course.

In a normal year, Torrey Pines hosts just one PGA Tour event, but due to the recent fires in Los Angeles that could be changing.

Torrey Pines has emerged as the front-runner to host next month's Genesis Invitational, which is played annually at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades but is relocating this year because of the fires that destroyed many of the homes, businesses and communities near the course. Genesis Invitational staff members, PGA Tour officials and first responders in Los Angeles jointly decided last week to find a new home for the tournament this year. The Genesis is scheduled to start Feb. 13.

Tiger Woods, who serves as the host for the Genesis Invitational, has won numerous times at Torrey Pines, including the 2008 U.S. Open.

Officials at Torrey Pines confirmed to NBC 7 that discussions have been had about relocating the Genesis Invitational to La Jolla, but add there's nothing official yet.

On the putting green and driving range Monday at Torrey Pines, PGA players were heard discussing the potential tournament shift.

When asked about it, San Diego native and PGA golfer Charley Hoffman said, "Tiger, obviously, with how he's played here at Torrey Pines, he has a lot of great history here at Torrey. I don't know where they're going to go. Obviously, if it was finalized, I'd assume they'd announced it by now. There's a lot of logistics going into running the golf tournament, from housing to volunteers to accommodations, the golf course, so on and so forth, so I assume they're going to pick out a great one. It's going to be tough to pull off, but, obviously, hopefully, a bunch of the proceeds will go to those victims up in the Palisades area. Obviously they've been through a ton. It could happen here in San Diego in a flash."