Embattled Former San Diego State Punter Matt Araiza Playing Pro Football In Tijuana

Matt Araiza is trying to restart his football career south of the border.

After gaining fame and accolades for his booming punts at San Diego State, Araiza was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Buffalo Bills.

Araiza was released by the Bills before the season started, however, after allegations of a sexual assault. Araiza and Aztec football teammates Nowlin Ewaliko and Zavier Leonard were accused in a lawsuit of raping a 17-year-old girl in October 2021 at a party near the San Diego State campus.

Five university football players allegedly carried out the sexual assaults during an off-campus house party on the night of Oct. 16, 2021, reports NBC 7's Priya Sridhar

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

In December 2022, prosecutors announced they were declining to pursue criminal charges against Araiza.

“Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction,” a statement released by the office of Summer Stephan, the San Diego County district attorney, said. “Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Recently, Araiza has been practicing with the Tijuana Galgos. The Galgos compete in the Liga de Futbol Americano Profesional (LFA), the top American football league in Mexico. The team plays its home games at the Estadio Calientem in Tijuana.

Matt Araiza se reportó con Galgos



El ex Punter de Aztecs (SDSU) y Bills (NFL) jugará en #LFA con Tijuana este año. @maximoavance pic.twitter.com/MVADQ4hFZt — Jorge Camacho Arias (@CamachoJorge23) February 15, 2023

Araiza told NBC 7 that he hasn't signed a contract yet with the Galgos, as he is in the process of getting his Mexican citizenship with the help of the team.

After being released by the Bills, playing in the LFA is Araiza's first attempt at a professional comeback. The LFA started in 2016 and has 11 teams across Mexico.

The 22-year-old Araiza, who's a San Diego native, set numerous punting records with the Aztecs, earned All-American honors and won the Ray Guy award in 2021, which is awarded to college football's best punter.