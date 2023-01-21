Eagles Soar to 28-0 First-Half Cushion Vs. Giants in Divisional Round

The Eagles are flying.

Philadelphia soared to a 28-0 lead at halftime over the New York Giants at home in their divisional round battle.

Jalen Hurts and Co. had no issues showing why they are the NFC's No. 1 seed, marching down the field on their opening drive to score a touchdown. On a third-and-five from the Giants' 16-yard line, tight end Dallas Goedert hauled in a one-handed catch on an out route and turned his way upfield and into the end zone.

The Giants' opening drive told a completely different story. New York went for it on a fourth-and-8 from the Eagles' 40-yard line, but the pressure got to Daniel Jones, forcing him to throw it away for a turnover on downs.

Philadelphia capitalized with the strong field position and made it 14-0 on an eight-play, 52-yard drive with DeVonta Smith, aka "Skinny Batman," taking a bubble screen on the right flank to the end zone from nine yards out.

New York desperately needed a score to maintain Philadelphia's pace, but things turned from bad to worse. On a first-and-10 from the Eagles' 49-yard line, Jones tried to hit Darius Slayton on a short curl route, but cornerback James Bradberry jumped the route and picked it off.

New York's defense managed a crucial stop, but the offense continued to struggle against the Eagles' swarming defensive rush, led by Haason Reddick.

Then came "The Giant Killer" -- also known as Boston Scott. The 5-foot-6 running back logged his 11th touchdown in nine games against the Giants. He has just seven in 52 games against all other NFL teams.

Scott took the handoff from Hurts in the shotgun for a three-yard touchdown to make it 21-0 with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Hurts then added another touchdown on the board, this time with his legs. With under a minute to go, Hurts ran home a direct snap from five yards out to pad the lead to 28-0.

An Eagles win would see them host the winner between the No. 2 San Francisco 49ers and No. 5 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game next weekend.