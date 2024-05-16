On Friar Podcast: Mike Shildt's Presser and a Rocky Week for the Padres

The Padres followed their best two week stretch of the season with a dud against the Rockies. Did they fall flat, or did a surging Colorado team simply play a little better? That's what Mike Shildt wants us to believe. Darnay and Todd discuss Shildt pushing back on reporters after Wednesday's 8-0 loss. Why the manager is more frustrated with reporters than he is with his team. Is there merit to what he said? Will he ever criticize his guys? And why was his response so different from that of the players? Plus, Manny speaks candidly about his elbow and the staff comes back to earth.

