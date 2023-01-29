Drake places $1.1 million bet on Chiefs over Bengals in AFC title game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

As if an ankle injury wasn’t bad enough, Patrick Mahomes now needs to overcome the “Drake Curse” against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Drake took to Instagram late Saturday night and posted a screenshot of a $1.1 million bet on Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.

Drake just put $1.1 million on the Chiefs to beat the Bengals 🤑 pic.twitter.com/f63OLzwxCa — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 29, 2023

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A Chiefs win would earn Drake a payout of over $2 million, while a loss would add to the notion that his support winds up backfiring against the teams he roots for. Just ask Alabama football, Kentucky men’s basketball and even Serena Williams.

Despite his notable losses, Drake succeeded recently by betting against the Cincinnati Bengals on the big stage. The rapper cashed in over $2.27 million on bets from the Los Angeles Rams’ Super Bowl LVI win over the Bengals last February.

Drake also has recent history with Mahomes, the star Chiefs quarterback who will play on Sunday despite suffering a high ankle sprain in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On 2021's “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” he said, “Patty Mahomes ‘bout to fall short a couple hunnid,” to which Mahomes replied with a simple gif:

Now, Drake is in danger of falling short a full million unless Mahomes gets back to the Super Bowl.