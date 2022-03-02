Gulls

Dostal Caps Milestone Night With First Goalie Goal in Gulls History

The 2018 third round pick found the net on a night where he stumped the Colorado attack.

By Darnay Tripp

As if a 51-save performance wasn't impressive enough.

With 19 seconds left in their win at Colorado, Gulls netminder Lukas Dostal sent a puck the length of the ice and into the Eagles vacated net. It goes down as the first goalie goal in the history of the Ducks organization, and just the 17th in AHL history.

San Diego beat the Eagles 5-2.

The goal capped an already impressive performance. Dostal stopped 51 of the 53 shots he faced, setting a new career high. He also extended his shutout streak to 114:21, a stretch that included parts of three games. It is the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Dostal has been one of the best goalkeepers in the league for the last two months. During the team's three-game win streak he has a 1.34 goals-against average, with 105 stops on 109 saves.


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Dostal and Gulls will try to keep their hot streak going in Colorado on Friday.

This article tagged under:

GullsAHLSan Diego GullsLukas Dostal
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us