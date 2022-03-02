Dostal Caps Milestone Night With First Goalie Goal in Gulls History

As if a 51-save performance wasn't impressive enough.

With 19 seconds left in their win at Colorado, Gulls netminder Lukas Dostal sent a puck the length of the ice and into the Eagles vacated net. It goes down as the first goalie goal in the history of the Ducks organization, and just the 17th in AHL history.

San Diego beat the Eagles 5-2.

"Let's try it."



Lukas Dostal walks us through his thought process prior to scoring his incredible goal. pic.twitter.com/XRrmXOfUNL — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) March 3, 2022

The goal capped an already impressive performance. Dostal stopped 51 of the 53 shots he faced, setting a new career high. He also extended his shutout streak to 114:21, a stretch that included parts of three games. It is the second-longest streak in franchise history.

Dostal has been one of the best goalkeepers in the league for the last two months. During the team's three-game win streak he has a 1.34 goals-against average, with 105 stops on 109 saves.

.@SDGullsAHL netminder Lukas Dostal had himself a night!



🔸 First goalie goal in history of Ducks organization

🔸 Career-high 51 saves

🔸 Set second-longest shutout streak in team history (114:21)



🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ruQrJPKIWZ — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) March 3, 2022



Dostal and Gulls will try to keep their hot streak going in Colorado on Friday.