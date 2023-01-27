Conor McGregor

‘It Wasn't My Time': Conor McGregor Credits Judo, Wrestling For Saving His Life After Bike Crash

MMA fighter Conor McGregor was struck by a car while riding his bike on Friday

UFC superstar Conor McGregor saw his life flash before his eyes on Friday … and no, it wasn’t during a fight. 

The Irish mixed martial artist was struck by a car while riding his bike in Ireland on Friday. Luckily, the fighter sustained no serious injuries from the hit.

“Thank you God, it wasn’t my time. Thank you wrestling and judo also. Having an awareness on the landing saved my life,” said McGregor in an Instagram post.

McGregor showed his gratitude for being alive with an Instagram post shortly following the accident:

The 34-year-old fighter claims the driver had a hard time seeing the bike on the road with the sun shining right into his eyes, most likely causing the accident.

Swipe right and the Instagram post features a video of McGregor talking to the driver, saying, “all good, don’t worry about it” and “I could have been dead there.”

The driver threw the MMA icon’s bike in the back of his truck and drove McGregor off the road to safety.

McGregor, who was ranked the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes in 2021, often prepares for his competitions with bike training, so thankfully the fighter knew how to handle the unexpected situation.

