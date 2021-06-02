San Diego Padres

Chicago, Not Padres Kind Of Town: Cubs Beat Padres 6-1 To Sweep 3-Game Series

A nasty collision between Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and left fielder Tommy Pham causes both players to leave the game.

The San Diego Padres lost a baseball game Wednesday to the Chicago Cubs, and lost two players on violent collision in the 4th inning.

The Padres lost the game by the score of 6-1, and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and left fielder Tommy Pham were on the field to see the defeat through after a collision caused both players to leave the game.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

In the 4th inning on a pop-fly to shallow left field, Kim ran back from shortstop, while Pham ran in from left field, both players were chasing the ball and neither slowed down, resulting in a nasty collision with Kim's head hitting Pham's cheek.

SportsWrap

The top sports headlines of the day

Padres 19 hours ago

Tatis Exits Early in Loss to Cubs

2021 US Open Jun 1

Touring Torrey: A Tee-to-Green Preview of Key Holes Ahead of 2021 U.S. Open

Both players were knocked to the ground, as the ball did the same, however Kim did briefly get up and throw the ball back into the infield. After that, Kim went back to the ground and both players stayed down for almost 5 minutes. Eventually, Pham left the field under his own power, however he was not happy as he walked off. Pham could be seen yelling into the dugout, then later had to be calmed down and ushered into the lockeroom.

As for Kim, he remained lying on the field before being helped off by the training staff.

The loss to the Cubs was the final game of a 3-game series that saw the Cubs dominate and win all 3 games. The Padres finished a ten game road trip with a 4-6 record.

This article tagged under:

San Diego PadresOn FriarTommy PhamHa-seong Kim
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us