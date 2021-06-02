Chicago, Not Padres Kind Of Town: Cubs Beat Padres 6-1 To Sweep 3-Game Series

The San Diego Padres lost a baseball game Wednesday to the Chicago Cubs, and lost two players on violent collision in the 4th inning.

The Padres lost the game by the score of 6-1, and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim and left fielder Tommy Pham were on the field to see the defeat through after a collision caused both players to leave the game.

In the 4th inning on a pop-fly to shallow left field, Kim ran back from shortstop, while Pham ran in from left field, both players were chasing the ball and neither slowed down, resulting in a nasty collision with Kim's head hitting Pham's cheek.

Both players were knocked to the ground, as the ball did the same, however Kim did briefly get up and throw the ball back into the infield. After that, Kim went back to the ground and both players stayed down for almost 5 minutes. Eventually, Pham left the field under his own power, however he was not happy as he walked off. Pham could be seen yelling into the dugout, then later had to be calmed down and ushered into the lockeroom.

As for Kim, he remained lying on the field before being helped off by the training staff.

The loss to the Cubs was the final game of a 3-game series that saw the Cubs dominate and win all 3 games. The Padres finished a ten game road trip with a 4-6 record.