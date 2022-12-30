Buccaneers Quarterback Blaine Gabbert Helps Save Family in Helicopter Crash

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue vacationers on a sightseeing tour after the helicopter they were in crashed into the bay Thursday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert came to the rescue when vacationers on a helicopter tour went crashing down into the bay on Thursday, leaving the family trapped in the chopper.

Gabbert, who happened to be riding a personal watercraft at the time, was one of the first responders to help the four people who were submerged just off Davies Island, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Hunter Hupp, 28, and his parents from Philadelphia were on a Christmas sightseeing tour over Tampa Bay when the helicopter engine broke down near the end of the trip, according to Lt. Daniel College.

Hupp told NBC affiliate WFLA that the family was "trapped under so much stuff," like wires, cables and headsets when the chopper crashed.

Thanks to Gabbert and a Tampa police marine, the pilot and riders all survived and did not suffer any injuries.

Gabbert, 33, has spent the past four seasons as a backup quarterback for the Buccaneers. He was drafted first-round with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011 and has played for the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans.

