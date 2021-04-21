Brewers Sweep Padres: San Diego Manager Jayce Tingler Ejected In 4-2 Loss

The San Diego Padres lost 4-2 to the Milwaukee Brewers Wednesday at Petco Park, and the defeat may have came with a serious cost.

Padres starting pitcher Dinelson Lamet, in his first start of the season, left after the second inning with right forearm tightness. That is troubling because Lamet’s 2020 season was cut short by right forearm issues, that caused him to seek medical treatment this off-season and delayed his 2021 season debut.

Lamet pitched 2 innings, threw 29 pitches, struck out 4 batters and did not allow a run, but after walking off the mound to end the inning, the 28 year-old right handed pitcher did not return.

The Padres have now lost 3 straight games, 5 out of 6, and 7 of their last 9.

Frustration boiled over in the 8th inning. Padre manager Jayce Tingler was ejected for arguing balls and strikes during a Jurickson Profar at-bat. After Tingler's ejection, the frustration continued as San Diego was unable to come up with a key hit after loading the bases with no outs. Tommy Pham, Wil Myers and Victor Carratini struck out in succession, leaving 3 men on base and leaving the Padres trailing 4-2.

With the loss, the Padres record drops to 500, 10 wins and 10 losses.

Next up for the Padres is a 4-game series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers. The first-place and reigning World Champion Dodgers once again have their best pitchers lined up to face the Padres, with Walker Beuhler, Clayton Kershaw and Trevor Bauer starting the first 3 games versus the Padres.