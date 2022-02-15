Aztecs

Bradley Drops 22, Aztecs Get Revenge Against Aggies

After suffering an 18-point loss in Ogden last month, SDSU pulled away for a 19-point victory over Utah State.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Utah State 75-56 on Tuesday night.

Bradley hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Keshad Johnson had 14 points for San Diego State (16-6, 8-3 Mountain West Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had eight rebounds.

Trey Pulliam, whose 8 points per game coming into the contest was second on the Aztecs, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Utah State totaled 22 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Justin Bean had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Aggies (15-12, 6-8). Brandon Horvath added 10 points.


The Aztecs, who lost Utah State 75-57 on Jan. 26, leveled the season series against the Aggies.

