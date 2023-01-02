Bills-Bengals Postponed After Damar Hamlin Collapses

The Bills-Bengals game on Monday Night Football has been postponed following a scary situation involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, the NFL announced.

NFL statement on tonight’s Bills-Bengals game: pic.twitter.com/odLrDlpQGU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 3, 2023

In the first quarter at Paycor Stadium, Hamlin collided with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins while attempting to make a tackle. After the hard hit, Hamlin got up off the ground, stood in place for a moment and then collapsed on the field.

The 24-year-old was immediately tended to by medical personnel and was administered CPR for roughly 10 minutes.

Hamlin was given oxygen as he was loaded into an ambulance on the field. He was then transported to UC Medical Center, a level one trauma center, where he is in critical condition, according to the league.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

Players from both teams were visibly shaken by the scene, with many in tears.

“The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.”

The game was initially temporarily suspended before being called off roughly an hour later.

Cincinnati was leading the game 7-3. A makeup date for the game has not been announced.