Quentin Fillon Maillet Wins 4th 2022 Olympics Medal With Biathlon Pursuit Gold

It's rare to have a perfect day as an athlete, but that's essentially what Quentin Fillon Maillet pulled off to win the men's biathlon 12.5km pursuit on Sunday.

The 29-year-old Frenchman was 20-for-20 on his rifle shots after starting the event 26 seconds behind Norway's Johannes Thingnes Boe, who had the advantage due to his gold medal victory in the sprint. Boe had an inaccurate day amid snowy conditions, missing seven shots and ultimately finishing fifth.

Fillon Maillet now has two golds (pursuit, individual) and two silvers (sprint, mixed relay) in the 2022 Winter Olympics. The upcoming mass start and relay events offer him the chance to go 6-for-6 in winning medals in Beijing.

Norway's Tarjei Boe and the ROC's Eduard Latypov claimed the silver and bronze, respectively. Both Boe and Latypov missed just one shot, but Fillon Maillet still got away for a 28.6-second margin of victory.

Two Americans competed in the 60-athlete field -- Jake Brown finished 40th and Sean Doherty was 43rd. Team USA is still searching for its first biathlon medal in Olympic history.