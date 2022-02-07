Nathan Chen, Yuzuru Hanyu Headline Olympic Men's Short Program

It’s the sequel the figure skating world has been waiting for.

Nathan Chen and Yuzuru Hanyu are taking center stage at the 2022 Winter Olympics for the men’s short program on Monday. Chen has won the last three world championships, while Hanyu has earned the last two Olympic gold medals in men’s singles.

This year’s Olympic competition offers Chen the ultimate shot at redemption, particularly in the short program. Chen placed 17th in the short program at the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics, putting him so far behind Hanyu and the rest of the pack that even a record-setting free skate could not get him a spot at the podium.

Now, the 22-year-old American is aiming for his first career Olympic gold, while Hanyu sets his sights on an Olympic three-peat.

Chen will be the 27th athlete in the 29-skater field to take the ice at the Capital Indoor Stadium on Monday. Hanyu, meanwhile, is slated to go 20th.

Here is a look at the full standings after two groups of skaters:



Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Jin Boyang, China: 90.98 Vladimir Litvintsev, Azerbaijan: 84.15 Donovan Carrillo, Mexico: 79.69 Nikolaj Majorov, Sweden: 78.54 Ivan Shmurato, Ukraine: 78.11 Lukas Britschgi, Switzerland: 76.16 Mychal Brezina, Czech Republic: 75.19 Alexei Bychenko, Israel: 68.01 Sihyeong Lee, South Korea: 65.69 Aleksandr Selevko, Estonia: 65.29 Roman Sadovsky, Canada: 62.77

One notable name who will be absent from Monday’s competition is Vincent Zhou. The 21-year-old American was forced to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19. He was a part of Team USA’s silver-winning performance in the figure skating team event, where he placed third out of five athletes in the men’s free skate.

The only other American who will be participating in men’s singles is Jason Brown, who is making his second Olympic appearance. Brown will be the final skater on the ice for the short program.