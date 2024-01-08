Aztecs basketball leaps back into Top 25

When it comes to seeding for the NCAA Tournament, being ranked in Top 25 polls really doesn't matter. The selection committee gives a lot more weight to computer metrics like the NET, KenPom, RPI, strength of schedule and strength of victory a lot more than it does to the human eye test.

However, when it comes to ... well, pretty much everything else, being ranked in the Top 25 polls matters. A LOT. It helps with recruiting, energizes a fan base, provides more national TV slots and gives the players a well-earned sense of validation.

So when San Diego State beat national powerhouse Gonzaga on the road to move to 11-2 and was still left out of the Top 25, it ruffled many a feather in Aztec Nation. SDSU took that out on Fresno State and UNLV with a pair of double-digit wins to open Mountain West Conference play, which was finally enough to get them that little number to the left of their name.

The Aztecs are ranked 19th in both the Associated Press Writers Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll. Since the start of the 2010 season, the year SDSU made its first trip to the Sweet 16, they've been ranked for 104 weeks, the most of any school in the basketball-rich state of California.

San Diego State has long been the best team in the Mountain West, and this year the conference might be as deep as it's ever been. Colorado State (17th AP, 18th Coaches) and Utah State (20th and 23rd) are also in the national polls, while Nevada is receiving votes.

The Aztecs will try to stay ranked with wins in a pair of road games. On Tuesday they head to the Bay Area to face San Jose State, then take a trip to The Pit for an annual grudge match with New Mexico.