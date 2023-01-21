Australian Open

Andy Murray Falls in Emotional Third Round Match at the Australian Open

British tennis star Andy Murray was eliminated from the 2023 Australian Open after losing to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut on Saturday night.

By Julia Elbaba

Andy Murray may have lost in the Australian Open third round, but he clearly won the hearts of a packed Margaret Court arena on Saturday night.

The British former world No. 1 fell to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to conclude a mini-heroic run the 35-year-old had in Melbourne.

The three-time Grand Slam had won his previous two rounds in a pair of grueling five-setters against Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, respectively.

