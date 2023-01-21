Andy Murray Falls in Emotional Third Round Match at the Australian Open

Andy Murray may have lost in the Australian Open third round, but he clearly won the hearts of a packed Margaret Court arena on Saturday night.
The British former world No. 1 fell to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut 6-1, 6-7, 6-3, 6-4 to conclude a mini-heroic run the 35-year-old had in Melbourne.
The three-time Grand Slam had won his previous two rounds in a pair of grueling five-setters against Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis, respectively.
More to come...
