Novak Djokovic Secures Spot in Australian Open Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic booked himself a spot into the 2023 Australian Open fourth round in a late night victory at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night.

The Serbian world No. 5 battled past Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 to become one match closer to claiming his 10th Australian Open singles title.

It wasn't a straightforward win for the 35-year-old who continues to struggle with a hamstring injury on court.

"I didn't know how I was going to feel physically," Djokovic said after the match. "It [injury] was kind of going up and down."

With the win over Dimitrov, who Djokovic said is one of his greatest friends on tour, the Serb faces a speedy Australian in Alex de Minaur on Tuesday.

More to come...