AHL Cancels Remainder of Season, Including Playoffs

Two months removed from their last appearance on the ice, the Gulls now know that they have played their last game of the 2019-2020 season. Early Monday morning the AHL announced that the league has canceled the remainder of its season, including the playoffs.

The league's statement said in part, "The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The Gulls released a statement of their own, voicing their support of the league's decision.

"We look forward to returning to play next season to bring Gulls hockey back to America’s Finest Fans. Most importantly, the San Diego Gulls continue to send best wishes to those impacted by the virus."

This is a tough day for all of us, but we're in this together. We fully support the league's decision to cancel the remainder of the season, and we can't wait to see you all again soon 🧡💙



Thank you #AmericasFinestFans!https://t.co/uABEdzEkqp — San Diego Gulls (@SDGullsAHL) May 11, 2020

San Diego's campaign ended with 11 games left in the regular season. The Gulls' last game came on March 11th, when they beat Tucson 4-2. Kevin Dineen's team won seven of its last 10 games to reach fourth place in the Western Division, putting them in position for a playoff appearance.

There were six games at Pechanga Arena left on the regular season schedule. The team announced that fans may request a refund of tickets previously purchased to those home games, or use them as a credit for future ticket purchases.