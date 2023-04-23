Aaron Rodgers trade could come within week, per Rapoport originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Aaron Rodgers trade to the New York Jets that we’ve all been waiting for could be coming soon. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Packers and Jets have resumed talks for the superstar quarterback.

“A deal is not imminent,” Rapoport tweeted on Sunday. “But the two sides are at least talking — with hopes a deal can (finally) be done this week.”

The deal has been expected ever since Rodgers declared in March that his “intention was to play” for the Jets this season. The Packers have essentially declared they preferred to move forward with Jordan Love as their starter, so it seems both sides were looking for a split. According to multiple reports the hangup for a trade included what compensation the Packers would receive for Rodgers, and protections for the Jets in case Rodgers decides to retire after this season.

The expectation is that a deal will come before the NFL draft, or during the draft at the latest, so that the Packers can use any picks they receive in a trade, right away.

The Jets have made other moves to help Rodgers transition to the team, if/when the trade comes together. They signed one of his favorite receivers, Allen Lazard, to a free agent contract. In addition, they hired Nathaniel Hackett to act as offensive coordinator. Hackett was the Packers OC when Rodgers won his last two MVPs, in 2020 and 2021.

Love has put together up-and-down performances in limited NFL action. He's played in 10 games with one start, and has completed 60.2% of his passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.