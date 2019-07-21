Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Monday, July 15, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of July 22nd-28th.

PADRES: The Friars continue their road trip to start the week. After a travel day Monday, they’re in New York to face the Mets Tuesday-Thursday. The Padres are back at Petco Park this weekend to host the San Francisco Giants Friday-Sunday. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is BeerFest, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) is a San Diego Chicken Bobblehead giveaway and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is Military Appreciation: U.S. Marine Corps Appreciation Day.