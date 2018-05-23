Torrey Pines Notches Walk-Off Win over La Costa Canyon

Joe Magrisi, a senior pitcher at Torrey Pines High School, set the San Diego CIF Section consecutive shut-out innings pitched record Wednesday evening, at 54 and 2/3 innings. This included six consecutive shut-out games, a record Magrisi tied. The scoreless innings record by Magrisi, eclipsed the old one of 42, set in 1982 by David Wells. Yes, that David Wells, the former MLB Yankees’ perfect game pitcher who played his high school ball at Point Loma. Wells also pitched for the Padres at the end of his career.

Meanwhile, La Costa Canyon High School, a regular rival with Torrey Pines, was giving Magrisi and his team a tough go. In the top of the 4th inning, Garrett Bevacqua of the Mavericks, sliced a double deep to the left field corner, scoring Riley Carter and giving La Costa a 1-0 lead.

That hit broke up Magrisi’s record shut-out innings run. Bevacqua also happens to be the son of Kurt Bevacqua, the former San Diego Padre’s infielder and 1984 World Series Hero.

Facing a possible loss in the first game of the double elimination playoffs, in the Open Division CIF San Diego Section, Joe Magrisi stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh (and last) inning. The Torrey Pines Falcons were behind 3-2 and had a runner on 1st base.

The next moment, baseball magic happened! Magrisi smashed a walk-off homerun to left center field driving in the final two runs and gave the Falcons a 4-3 improbable win.