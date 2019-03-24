Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement - NBC 7 San Diego
Patriots Tight End Rob Gronkowski Announces Retirement

"Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories and a huge cheers to the uncertain of what's next."

By Josh Sullivan

Published Mar 24, 2019 at 3:24 PM | Updated 6 hours ago

    The five-time Pro Bowler announced his decision after winning his third Super Bowl ring.

    (Published Sunday, March 24, 2019)

    New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has announced his retirement.

    The Super Bowl champion did so in a post on Instagram Sunday night just before 6 p.m. 

    "It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far," he said in the post.

    "Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories and a huge cheers to the uncertain of what's next."

     
     
     
     
    It all started at 20 years old on stage at the NFL draft when my dream came true, and now here I am about to turn 30 in a few months with a decision I feel is the biggest of my life so far. I will be retiring from the game of football today. I am so grateful for the opportunity that Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick gave to me when drafting my silliness in 2010. My life experiences over the last 9 years have been amazing both on and off the field. The people I have meet, the relationships I have built, the championships I have been apart of, I just want to thank the whole New England Patriots organization for every opportunity I have been giving and learning the great values of life that I can apply to mine. Thank you to all of Pats Nation around the world for the incredible support since I have been apart of this 1st class organization. Thank you for everyone accepting who I am and the dedication I have put into my work to be the best player I could be. But now its time to move forward and move forward with a big smile knowing that the New England Patriots Organization, Pats Nation, and all my fans will be truly a big part of my heart for rest of my life. It was truly an incredible honor to play for such a great established organization and able to come in to continue and contribute to keep building success. To all my current and past teammates, thank you for making each team every year special to be apart of. I will truly miss you guys. Cheers to all who have been part of this journey, cheers to the past for the incredible memories, and a HUGE cheers to the uncertain of whats next.

    The tight end suffered a number of injuries throughout his career and underwent at least six surgeries. In the 2018 season, he missed three games due to back and ankle injuries and was diagnosed with a concussion on Jan. 21.

    Gronkowski ends his career with three Super Bowl rings and 79 career touchdowns. He was selected to the NFL Pro Bowl five times, named to the AP All Pro team four times and won the 2014 Comeback Player of the Year. He leads all NFL tight ends with career average of 68.4 receiving yards per game. 

    He played in 16 playoff games throughout his career, amassing 81 receptions, 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns.

    "I look forward to honoring him in the near future as both a Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. “As great of a player as he was, he is an even better person and ambassador of the game. Throughout his career, he made countless appearances in the community and there was no better remedy for hospital patients than a visit from Gronk."

    The last catch of his career was a 29-yard reception from quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams. That set up Sony Michel's game winning touchdown run. Gronkowski fought off double-coverage to haul it in. It was the last of six catches in the game.

    "From his rookie year until his final season and through countless times in between, Rob was a major reason why we won games and championships," head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement.

    "Rob will leave an indelible mark on the Patriots organization and the game as among the best, most complete players at his position to ever play."

    Thanks to his injury history, rumors surrounding Gronkowski's potential retirement were abundant. After the Patriots loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, Gronkowski was asked by reporters if he was going to call it quits.

    “I don’t know how you heard about that,” he responded.

    Gronkowski spent his entire career with New England. He was drafted 42nd overall in 2010 after two years at the University of Arizona in which he scored 16 touchdowns.

    Brady thanked his tight end with his own post on Instagram.

    "The NFL was a better place with you in it," he said. "But I have no doubt you will be a success in anything you do."

