Padres Drop Series Finale vs. Angels

SAN DIEGO, CA - AUGUST 15: Eric Hosmer #30 of the San Diego Padres hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels at PETCO Park on August 15, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

The Padres dropped the third and final game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim Wednesday night at Petco Park. The Angels pulled out their brooms after completing the series sweep.

There were some bright spots in the series finale for the Friars, like when Cory Spangenberg sent his seventh home run of the season to left field in the seventh inning. The solo shot knotted up the scoreboard at two runs apiece.

But the visitors responded in the ninth inning with a towering homerun courtesy of Rene Rivera. His fourth homer of the year went 416 feet into left field and sealed the 3-2 victory for the Angels.

The Padres start the final leg of their homestand with the first of four games against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday August 16 at 7:10 p.m. PST at Petco Park.