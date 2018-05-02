Padres Drop Series Finale against Giants

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 02: Christian Villanueva #22 of the San Diego Padres reacts to being called out on strikes against the San Francisco Giants in the top of the first inning at AT&T Park on May 2, 2018 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The San Diego Padres wrapped up the series against the San Francisco Giants with the final of three games at AT&T Park Wednesday afternoon. Clayton Richard toed the rubber for the Padres facing Giants starter Derek Holland. Richard lasted four innings in which he allowed eight hits with six earned runs.

Eric Hosmer hit the go-ahead homer for the Padres Tuesday night and he continued his scoring efforts in game three. In the third inning, with a three run deficit for the Friars, Hosmer sent an RBI double to deep right field which plated Manny Margot and Matt Szczur and put the Padres within one run, 3-2.

Former Padre Nick Hundley was tormenting his old squad once again. In the fourth inning he sent a two run homer to right field to increase the Giants lead 7-2. It was his third hit of the day after he also notched a single and a double earlier in the game.

Padres outfielder Matt Szczur responded with a home run of his own in the fifth inning. The solo shot to left field was his first home run of the year and it went 401 feet. However, the Giants continued to add to their lead and ultimately won the game and the series with a 9-4 victory.

Before Wednesday’s contest, Christian Villanueva was named the National League Rookie of the month for April. Villanueva had 15 runs scored, 25 hits, five doubles, eight home runs, 19 RBI and eight walks over the course of 23 games to earn the monthly honors. The Friars third baseman is the first Padre to win NL Rookie of the Month since Ryan Schimpf took home the honors in July 2016.

The Month of May will be extra special for Villanueva as well. The Mexican-born player is the honorary ambassador for the MLB international series in Monterrey, Mexico this weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Villanueva says it will be an unforgettable experience playing the sport he loves in his home country.

The first game against the Dodgers from Estadio de Beisbol Monterrey will be on Friday May 4 at 6:10 p.m. PST.