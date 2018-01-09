Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault. He faces a sentence of at least 25 years in prison. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017)

Former U.S. national team gymnast Maggie Nichols revealed Tuesday that she is "Athlete A" — the first victim to report sexual abuse by physician Larry Nassar to USA Gymnastics, NBC News reported.

Nichols, who was a top contender for the 2016 Olympic team before an injury, said the abuse began when she was 15 years old.

"I trusted what he was doing at first, but then he started touching me in places I really didn’t think he should. He didn’t have gloves on and he didn’t tell me what he was doing. There was no one else in the room and I accepted what he was doing because I was told by adults that he was the best doctor and he could help relieve my pain," Nichols said in a statement.

In 2015, Nichols mentioned Nassar's conduct to another gymnast and her coach overheard her. After questioning her about it, the coach reported it to USA Gymnastics.

