Famous Chicken Mascot Head Hits Auction Block

One of the heads of the world's most famous mascot is on the auction block. (Getty Images)

The Famous San Diego Chicken has entertained fans at sporting events and on TV for five decades. Sporting News Magazine called him one of the most powerful figures in sports in the 20th Century.

He’s always been careful to protect his special suit, so it came as a bit of a surprise when the pioneering mascot saw his own head up for auction.

“I guess it could be said, yes, it’s selling a chicken with its head cut off,” The Chicken told NBC 7 SportsWrap.

A couple of weeks ago the head showed up on www.goldinauctions.com. Immediately collectors started contacting him wanting to make sure it was real.

“I could identify that indeed it was … except for, I don’t know why, there’s a big long red tongue that comes out of it,” said The Chicken. “I had nothing to do with this whatsoever.”

The Chicken was able to make the positive ID because there’s a spot on the left eyelid he knows came from sliding around the bases. Plus, it truly is a custom-made, one-of-a-kind piece.

“My mom actually made costumes for me back in those days and I could recognize that that was her handiwork,” said The Chicken.

Of course this still doesn’t answer the question of how such a rare item flew the coop and found its way to the auction block.

“Over the years I’ve given away maybe four or five outfits with heads.”

One is in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and The Chicken isn’t sure who had this one. He’s a little concerned about the possibility of someone trying to impersonate him, but hopes the winning bidder isn’t up to any fowl play.

“It’s gonna be in good hands, hopefully, with collectors who will cherish it.”

So whoever wins this piece of sports history, please just try to be a good egg. At the time of this writing the highest bid was $3,250. The auction ends on Saturday night.

