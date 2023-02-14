Smoking in Your Parked Car Could Soon Be Illegal in Encinitas

Wednesday night, Encinitas City Council will consider an ordinance that could prohibit smoking on sidewalks and in parked cars.

Outdoor smoking in Encinitas is already prohibited at parks, walking paths, beaches and parklets. Expanding the ban to sidewalks is getting little blowback from frequent visitors like Bryce Jarmon and Ellen Smith.

“[Smoking] kind of ruins the environment and the ambiance of a place,” Jarman said.

“Especially post COVID with restaurants on sidewalks. A lot of people dining in that area, it does a good public service to cut down on that smoke," Smith added.

Prohibiting smoking inside parked cars, however, seems more like government overreach to some.

“It crosses a line at some point. Your car, [next] your house,” visitor Dave Duplissey said.

“If I am in my own space, windows up, nobody around I think that is my own personal jurisdiction, nobody else's business," Smith said.

If passed, the ordinance covers most public spaces except for private homes. It would include cigarettes, cannabis and e-cigarettes.

The ordinance seems as much concerned with cigarette butts and empty vape cartridges thrown on the ground as with the smoke.

Besides private homes, other enclosed spaces such as moving cars and a small percentage of hotel rooms would remain smoking-permitted areas.

To some, enforcing such an ordinance, however, may be a bit of a smoke screen.

“Not on a strict scale. I think there is going to be too many hooligans out,” Dave Duplissey said.

The expanded smoking ban proposal will go before the City Council at its 6 p.m. meeting at City Hall.