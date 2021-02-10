Sharp Hospital Says Hundreds of COVID-19 Vaccinations Available At Super Station Locations

Two San Diego County vaccine super stations run in conjunction with Sharp Hospital say an expected allotment it received has opened up hundreds of potential appointments this week.

Check this out. Vaccine availability has been a concern, but at the Sharp Grossmont Center Super Center, there were dozens of appointments available. And at 2pm, there were big crowds. Worth looking into if you’re eligible. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/0hk8ZZ9aEe — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) February 10, 2021

The news comes as concerns grow about vaccine availability throughout the state.

While appointments are expected to fill up quickly, a Sharp Hospital spokesperson said late Wednesday there are still "hundreds of spots available" Thursday at super station locations at Grossmont Center and Chula Vista.

There are fewer appointments currently available on Friday.

The hospital plans to open up weekend appointments on the county website on Thursday, and says both Grossmont Center and Chula Vista sites will handle 1,800 appointments on Saturday and Sunday.

Vaccinations are currently available for those 65 and older and for health care workers.

A check of the county website on Wednesday afternoon showed dozens of available appointments at the Grossmont Center location the same afternoon, including 31 spots at 4:50 p.m.

Hundreds of people waited in line at the shopping center on Wednesday after securing appointments.

Earlier in the day, Governor Gavin Newsom acknowledged the need for more vaccines but said 1 in every 10 Californians had received at least a first vaccination dose. He said it equates to 5 million doses.

Meanwhile, the latest numbers posted Wednesday evening by the San Diego County Health Department showed 527,745 doses of the vaccine had been administered locally, with 86,668 second doses administered.

According to county data, 15.1% of eligible county residents had received at least a first dose and 3% have been fully vaccinated.