San Diego-based Cal Fire captain preparing for second aid trip to Tel Aviv

San Diego firefighters are once again organizing to help out in the theater of war. This time in Israel.

Former San Miguel Fire Protection District firefighter Eric Hille traveled with supplies and other volunteers to Ukraine to participate in rescue and recovery efforts. Now a Cal Fire Captain, Hille just returned from Tel Aviv and is planning to go back before the end of the year to support firefighters.

Rocket attacks on Israel and operations in the Gaza Strip are taking their toll on Israeli first responders.

“We provided them with 119 radios. An EMS crew asked for ballistic protection so we provided them seven sets of brand-new body armor,“ Hille said.

Hille returned from Tel Aviv Sunday after delivering those donations.

“I flew with 7-foot lockers full of stuff, duffle bags and just got it all over there immediately,“ Hille said.

Hille created the Joint Guardian Operation to supply Ukrainian firefighters with donated equipment, supplies and medical bags. Over the last year, he organized seven teams of firefighter volunteers to help with rescue and recovery missions.

Word made it to Israeli firefighters. They reached out to Hille through social media.

“Our primary focus is to help first responders, medical workers and now aid workers. There are a lot of aid workers over there providing relief to refugees,“ Hille said.

In Tel Aviv, Hille met refugees from West Africa. The family fled their homeland and settled in Israel along the Gaza strip.

“They left West Africa due to terrorist attacks then went into Israel for safety and security. Then came under a terrorist attack there,” Hille said.

Hille made the first trip alone but is planning to return to Israel before the end of the year with a team of firefighters.

“This is going to be a lot of providing support but we will be working with and embedded with Israeli firefighters and EMS workers,“ Hille said.

While the “Iron Dome” is an effective rocket killer, the result could overwhelm Israeli resources.

“When you shoot down something in flight, the debris has to go somewhere. It comes crashing down onto homes and victims in populated areas,” Hille said.

Hille said Israeli Firefighters fall under national defense. Their primary focus is firefighting but they are also trained soldiers. As a result, firefighters could be a target of Hamas.

Hille served two deployments. One in Kosovo the other in Iraq as a member of the military police. He’s recruiting firefighters with military experience for the next mission to Israel.