Texas Politicians Rake in Millions From Far-Right Christian Megadonors Pushing Private School Vouchers

School board wars over Covid safety measures and race have “softened the ground” for school choice. Now groups like Defend Texas Liberty are spending big to get the policy across the finish line

By Mike Hixenbaugh and Kate Martin | NBC News

Graphic depicting the state of Texas, Christian education and money.
Anjali Nair / NBC News; Getty Images

Texas Republicans bankrolled by Christian conservative donors are hoping to ride a wave of parental anger over the teaching of race and sexuality in schools to achieve what has long been an unattainable goal: state funding for private education. 

Groups committed to giving parents the option of sending their children to private schools using taxpayer dollars — sometimes known as “school choice” or “vouchers” — have given millions of dollars to Republican candidates in Texas this year, helping win key races and pushing some establishment lawmakers further to the right on the issue. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott recently pledged to make school choice a priority in the next legislative session if he wins re-election over Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke.

As a result, political observers say, public school funding is effectively on the ballot Tuesday.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

