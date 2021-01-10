Schwarzenegger Blasts ‘Spinelessness' of Fellow Republicans After Capitol Riot

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared words of hope on Sunday in the aftermath of the deadly mob at the U.S. Capitol, while also denouncing President Donald Trump and the "spinelessness" of his fellow Republicans.

Schwarzenegger, an actor and former GOP governor of California, drew parallels to his upbringing in post-World War II Austria while discussing Wednesday's pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol Building.

In a video statement released on Sunday, he compared the riot in Washington, D.C., to Kristallnacht — the 1938 assault by Nazis in Germany who began destroying Jewish homes, businesses and synagogues as thousands were rounded up for concentration camps — calling it the “day of Broken Glass here in America.”

“The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol,” Schwarzenegger said. “But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted. They didn’t just break down the doors of the building that housed American democracy, they trampled the very principles on which our country was founded.”

My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week's attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

Read the full story on NBCNews.com