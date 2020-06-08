Skip to content
Main Navigation
Search
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
Local
Weather
Investigations
The Scene
Entertainment
Live TV
Share
Close
Trending
Today in SD Podcast
Minneapolis Cops in Court
George Floyd Protests
What's Open for Rec?
Local Restaurant Closures
COVID-19 Cases by Zip
Fuel for Summer
Expand
Video
Close Menu
Search for:
Coronavirus Pandemic
George Floyd Protests
Local
NBC 7 Community
NBC 7 Responds
Down to Earth With Dagmar
Military
Politically Speaking
Local Business Spotlight
Inspirational Teacher of the Month
SportsWrap
California
U.S. & World
NBCLX
Weather
Investigations
Videos
Entertainment
The Scene
SoundDiego
Submit a Consumer Complaint
Submit Photos and Video
Contests
Our Apps
Newsletters
Follow Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Contact Us