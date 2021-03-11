Matthew McConaughey Now Says a Texas Governor Run Is ‘A True Consideration'

For the second time in six months, actor Matthew McConaughey is talking about his place in Texas politics.

The Texas native was on an episode of Houston's "The Balanced Voice" podcast this week with host Rania Mankarious.

"I do think I have some things to teach and share, and what is my role," said McConaughey. "What's my category in my next chapter of life that I'm going into?"

After he said that, the host brought up a listener's question to the Oscar-winning actor.

"I'm not asking a question," Mankarious said, smiling. "Don't comment, but should your next leadership role ever include you, you know, running for governor of this wonderful state? But don't answer that! I'm not asking that question (laughs)."

"I hear ya. It's a true consideration," McConaughey said.

Back in November, when McConaughey sat down with Hugh Hewitt on "The Hugh Hewitt Show" he touched on the subject of running.

"I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me," McConaughey told Hewitt. "I would say this: Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is up for reelection in 2022.