Major Gun Safety Group Turns Its Attention to Sheriff Races With New Ads

The country’s largest gun safety group is turning its attention down ballot by pumping money into local sheriff races this election.

Everytown for Gun Safety, the massive gun control group founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, told NBC News on Friday it's “leaving no stone unturned in the fight to end gun violence” and will spend $300,000 on digital ads in two sheriff races this year.

While that amount is just a fraction of the group's national budget — Everytown spent some $55 million on the 2020 election, and millions more this year on House and Senate races — it could prove consequential in these low-profile races. For example, one of the two sheriffs they're targeting, Tom Hodgson of Bristol County, Massachusetts, has reported spending about $221,000 on his re-election campaign through Sept. 30.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

County sheriffs, unlike most law enforcement officers, are directly elected by voters in most parts of the country. Their races rarely garner much attention beyond their jurisdictions but are now attracting more national interest as advocacy groups on both sides of the ideological divide look for new places to help elect their allies.

Read more at NBCNews.com.

The dominoes that fell after the 1994 congressional elections went on to shape American politics in the 2020s. LX Political Editor Noah Pransky and NBC News' Steve Kornacki help explain just how significant one midterm election can be to generations of Americans.