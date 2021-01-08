Latest Updates: More Trump Admin. Officials Resign; Capitol Police Officer Dies

President Donald Trump for the first time acknowledged his electoral defeat amid growing talk in Washington of trying to force him from office early in the aftermath of the pro-Trump mob’s siege of the U.S. Capitol. Trump led off a video from the White House by condemning the violence carried out in his name before promising an “orderly transition” on Jan. 20, when President-elect Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.

Look Back at How the Scene Unfolded Wednesday

Starting with President Trump’s “Save America Rally” speech, to rioters breaching the U.S. Capitol and ending with Joe Biden and Kamala Harris confirmed as the next President and Vice President of the U.S., here’s a look at what happened at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

More Trump Administration Officials Resign After Trump-fueled Riot

Five officials at the Federal Aviation Administration, the entire non-career political staff except the agency's administrator, have resigned, according to an email sent by the FAA's chief-of-staff to senior managers on Thursday evening and obtained by NBC News.

"This evening, the Secretary and the Administrator received resignation letters from all our non-career staff members here at FAA. These resignations will be effective Monday evening. Our colleagues’ decisions, given the gravity of yesterday’s events, are understandable. Like all of us, they are outraged by the brazen and violent attack on one of the sacred institutions of American democracy," said Angela Stubblefield.

The assistant secretary for mental health and substance use, Elinore F. McCance-Katz, at the Department of Health and Human Services also resigned on Thursday, according to a statement she released. She said that she had planned to stay on until Biden became president but her plans "abruptly changed" after she saw the violent takeover of the Capitol.

"I believe that this behavior was totally unacceptable and, in my own heart, I simply am not able to continue," she wrote, and then subtly implied that Trump is to blame. "Because I believe that the mental health of our people has suffered so greatly under the stresses of COVID-19, the social justice issues that have been so painful for so many, and now with the rending of our nation over questions raised about the presidential election, I cannot support language that results in incitement of violence and risks our very existence."

Recent Trump Administration Resignations

US Capitol Police Officer Dies From Injuries Suffered During Riot

A U.S. Capitol Police officer died from injuries suffered during Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol, NBC Washington reports.

Officer Brian D. Sicknick died about 9:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a Capitol Police statement.

Sicknick was injured while physically engaged with protesters at the U.S. Capitol. He collapsed after returning to his division office and was taken to a hospital, police said.

He is the fifth person to have died in the violent riots.

FBI Offering $50K for Information on DC Pipe Bomb Suspect

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $50,000 reward for information on a suspect accused of placing pipe bombs in Washington, D.C., the agency announced Thursday night.

The pipe bombs were discovered at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee and the Democratic National Committee in D.C. on Wednesday afternoon, the agency said.

If you have any information concerning these incidents, contact the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), or submit tips online at fbi.gov/USCapitol. You may also contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.