DNI Will No Longer Brief Congress In-Person on Election Security Over Leak Concerns

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will no longer offer in-person briefings to congressional intelligence committees about election security and foreign election interference, according to a congressional official briefed on the matter.

The decision to halt in-person briefings on foreign election interference stemmed in part from concerns over leaks, a DNI official told NBC News.

Although the committees will still have access to classified written intelligence reports, the elimination of in-person briefings means committee members will not be able to question officials about the nuances and meanings behind the written product.

The unprecedented move comes just weeks before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

