Outrage Over George Floyd’s Death Could Tip Fortunes in Joe Biden’s VP Search

As Joe Biden’s vice presidential search moves into a new, more concentrated phase, external events appear likely to intensify a public pressure campaign on the nominee over whom he should chose, particularly over the long-simmering debate over race.

The death of 46-year-old George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has thrust issues of criminal justice to the forefront, and revived one of the biggest questions surrounding Biden’s choice: will he choose not just a woman, but a woman of color.

The stakes are highest for one Democrat who has long seen as a potential favorite of Biden — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. Her handling of police-involved cases — like the one now sparking unrest in Minneapolis — has been branded as disqualifying for some.

On the other end of the spectrum is Florida Rep. Val Demings, an African American and former Orlando police chief whose public profile grew after serving as a House impeachment manager earlier this year. She penned an op-ed for the Washington Post Friday in which she wrote, “as a former woman in blue, let me begin with my brothers and sisters in blue: What in the hell are you doing?”

