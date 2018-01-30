Will Trump's Speech Tackle the Russia Probe Head On?

President Donald Trump could make a case to the American people and Congress that it's time to close the Russia probe. Perhaps he'll ignore the issue.

Presidents have addressed - or notably avoided - their own controversies in past speeches, CNBC reported.

Former President Richard Nixon used his 1974 State of the Union speech to decry that "one year of Watergate is enough." He was out office within a year.

Former President Bill Clinton went the opposite route, avoiding mentioning his own scandals during his State of the Union addresses. His 1999 speech came the same day his Senate impeachment trial began.

Former President Ronald Reagan addressed what he called a "major regret" following revelations that his administration was involved in a sale of weapons to Iran to secretly fund Contra rebels in Nicaragua.

"I took a risk with regard to our action in Iran," Reagan said. "It did not work, and for that I assume full responsibility."