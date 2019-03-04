2020 Election: Who Are the Democratic, Republican Presidential Candidates?

There are billionaires and a self-help guru, mayors and a former vice president, current and former governors and a bunch of senators. Keep track of the contenders for 2020 in the interactive graphic below with information about their past experience in public service positions, educational background and other biographical details.

Who’s Running for President in 2020?

The race for the 2020 presidential election is underway, and the field of Democratic candidates is packed. Those who have announced presidential bids include a vice president, senators, House members and three mayors. As for the GOP, a single Republican has announced his bid to challenge President Donald Trump for the party nomination: former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who ran for vice president (and lost) in 2016 on the Libertarian party ticket.

